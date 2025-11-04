Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England to renew rivalry with Spain in 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying

England have been handed a difficult draw as they bid to qualify

Eleanor Crooks
Tuesday 04 November 2025 15:05 GMT
Comments
England will face Spain in World Cup qualifying after beating them in the Euros final this summer
England will face Spain in World Cup qualifying after beating them in the Euros final this summer (The FA via Getty Images)

England are set to renew their fierce rivalry with world champions Spain after being drawn together in qualifying for the 2027 World Cup.

The highly anticipated league stage draw pits the reigning global champions against the European title holders.

The Lionesses, who were defeated 1-0 by Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, secured a measure of revenge against their rivals this summer by beating them in the final of the Euros.

The two teams could not be separated after extra time as they played out a 1-1 draw, before England secured a 3-1 penalty shootout victory.

The two footballing giants also clashed in the Nations League earlier this year, with England triumphing at Wembley thanks to Jess Park’s goal in February, before suffering a defeat in Barcelona a little over three months later as Spain came from a goal down to pick up a 2-1 win.

Spain won the last World Cup in 2023 by beating England in the final
Spain won the last World Cup in 2023 by beating England in the final (AFP via Getty Images)

Their League A group also includes Iceland and Ukraine, with matches scheduled to take place between February and June next year.

England will be hoping to go one better than two years ago after suffering heartbreak in the final when Spanish full back Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game. England also reached the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, losing to Japan and USA, respectively.

The qualification pathway sees group winners securing four of UEFA’s direct slots for the World Cup in Brazil.

A further 32 teams will enter play-offs to determine seven additional finals spots, alongside one place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland, also in League A, face a challenging group comprising France, the Netherlands, and Poland.

In League B, Wales will compete against Czechia, Albania, and Montenegro, while Scotland are drawn with Belgium, Luxembourg, and Israel.

Northern Ireland, also in League B, find themselves in a pool alongside Switzerland, Turkey, and Malta.

