Man United record goalscorer Ella Toone signs new deal until 2025
Toone holds the club’s records for most goals and appearances.
Manchester United striker Ella Toone said she “couldn’t be prouder” to sign a new contract with the Women’s Super League club until June 2025.
The 22-year-old England international joined United in 2018 and holds the records for appearances and goals with 83 and 36 respectively.
Toone said on social media: “The dream continues – to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world.
“I couldn’t be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful to everyone that’s supported me so far.”
Toone made her international debut for England against Northern Ireland in February, and scored a hat-trick in last month’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.
United boss Marc Skinner said: “I’m delighted that Ella has signed a new contract with the club, she is a wonderful talent and her stats this season speak for themselves.
“There is so much room to grow with Ella too, she is only 22-years-old and is always learning, so we know if she continues to work hard she will have such a bright future.”