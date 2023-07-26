Watch as England hold press conference ahead of World Cup match against Denmark
Watch as England hold a press conference ahead of their Women’s World Cup match against Denmark.
Sarina Wiegman’s team play their second group game on Friday 28 July and ahead of the fixture, forward Lauren Hemp discussed how the Lionesses have moved on from their Euro 2022 triumph.
The Man City star, who started every game during that historic run last summer, said the squad are determined to refocus attention on their World Cup campaign.
“As a team, yes that happened last summer, what a fantastic summer it was, but obviously it’s a new summer now, new challenges,” Hemp said.
“You’ve seen in games in this tournament that anything can happen, but we’re ready for each one.
“It’s exciting to be a part of but obviously it’s a massive tournament where anything can happen, so as a team we’re just focusing on each game as it comes.”
England won their opening World Cup fixture against Haiti 1-0.
