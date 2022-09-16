Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen joins Paris Saint-Germain

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year deal.

Capped 92 times by the Netherlands, Groenen’s contract at Manchester United had been due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, but leaves on the eve of the club’s new Women’s Super League (WSL) campaign.

Marc Skinner, manager of Mancehster United, said that the transfer was “good business” for all parties.

“I understand the fans may be frustrated in this moment but we have plenty of players who now have the opportunity to step up and show their qualities,” Skinner said.

“It was a deal that matched what the club would take for Jackie. Jackie could have signed a pre-contract elsewhere in three months. We weren’t expecting it to happen but it was good business for all involved.”

Groenen had spent the last three seasons at the club after becoming Manchester United’s first female overseas signing in 2019.

PSG finished second in Division 1 Feminine last season behind Lyon, and began the new season with a win over Soyaux-Charante last weekend.

“It’s a big change - a big step for my career,” said Groenen, who unites with international teammate Lieke Martins in the French capital.

“I came here to win, so I hope to win a lot of trophies this season and I’m very excited about playing in the Champions League.

“The thing about moving on is that you can therefore look back - and when I look back, I feel only joy.

“I enjoyed every minute and I want to thank the players and the fans for making me feel so welcome and at home.”

Manchester United open their WSL season with a home fixture against Reading on Saturday after the postponement of last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

The club have made seven summer signings, including Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris from Arsenal.