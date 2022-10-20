Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his team are not “entitled” to more Champions League success despite thrashing holders Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday.

The result was the defending champions’ worst-ever Champions League defeat and it was the first time the French club had lost by more than a single goal in the competition since 2009.

The dominant performance has made a statement in the tournament but Eidevall is not allowing his side to run away with the result.

“Of course it is very nice to be able to do that but we are not entitled to anything,” the boss said post-match.

“Every game you play starts with your preparation and the way you train, it starts with everyone working with the game plan and having a big belief in that. You have to do that in every game, nothing comes for free in football, you are not entitled to anything.”

A brave tactic was benching Vivianne Miedema and playing Frida Maanum but it was one that paid off. Maanum scored and was also impressive across the pitch in the match.

Miedema did come on for her 150th Arsenal appearance with 10 minutes remaining. Eidevall said of his decision: “Frida is one of our strongest runners and she carries the ball very well.

“We gave her a role that requires an extreme amount of running because she basically had to defend two players. She was absolutely brilliant tonight, on and off the ball. It was an excellent performance from her and she should be really proud.”

Arsenal continue their European campaign on 27 October against Zurich, who fell to a 2-0 defeat to Juventus on Wednesday. The English club are hosting the match and it will be played at the Emirates with over 20,000 tickets already sold for the game.