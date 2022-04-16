Manchester City welcome back their host of internationals to try and defeat West Ham in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Players like Ellen White, who scored her 50th goal for England on the international break, and Lucy Bronze will be back at the club. They will be targeting silverware and the Women’s FA Cup is the last trophy they are able to get their hands on this season.

City have already bagged the Continental League Cup but, as they are out of the Champions League and can’t win the Women’s Super League, they will be throwing all they have at their FA Cup campaign.

It also hasn’t been long since they held the trophy as it was won by them in the 2019/20 season. Chelsea claimed the trophy in the 20/21 campaign and so City will be keen to get their hands on it once again.

But how can fans watch and who could line-up for the teams? Here’ all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.15pm on Saturday, 16 April at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

How can I watch?

The semi-final will be available to watch on BBC One and supporters will also be able to stream the game on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

West Ham are likely to be without Maisy Barker who is rehabbing a long-term injury. Olli Harder will otherwise have the pick of his squad to take on City.

City, meanwhile, will have to deal with the threat from the Hammers without Steph Houghton. The defender is in doubt for the fixture due to her ongoing injury problems. Chloe Kelly is available for selecton after returning from her ACL injury in the WSL in April.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Arnold; Cissoko, Fisk, Flaherty, Parker; Brynjarsdóttir, Yallop, Longhurst, Hasegawa; Evans, Leon.

Manchester City XI: Roebuck; Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood; Stokes, Walsh, Stanway, Weir, Raso, Hemp, Shaw.

Odds

West Ham - 22/1

Draw - 8/1

Manchester City - 1/16

Prediction

West Ham may have been able to cause a shock in the WSL this season against City but Gareth Taylor’s side have got back to their best. The Hammers have improved this campaign but City will be able to do enough to overcome their opposition. West Ham 1-3 Manchester City.