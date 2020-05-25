The Women’s Super League and Women's Championship seasons have been ended with immediate effect, it has been confirmed.

The 2019/20 campaigns have been suspended indefinitely since March in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions have been held between clubs over the best next step for the competitions with curtailment now agreed upon as being the most appropriate option.

It now remains to be seen how the final standings will be decided with a weighted points-per-game model possible.

An FA statement read: “The FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has today confirmed the decision to end the 2019/20 season for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship, with immediate effect.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019/20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.

“Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019/20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game. This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020/21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces. Following full and thorough consultation with the clubs, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has discussed various recommendations which will be sent to The FA Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019/20 season.

“This will include identifying the entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season. We are not in a position to comment further until the FA Board has had sufficient time to consider all of the recommendations and options.”

At the time of the stoppage, Manchester City were top of the table on 40 points after 16 games, with Chelsea a point back and a game in hand and Arsenal on 36 points also after 15 games.