Watch live as fans arrive for Australia vs Denmark at Women’s World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as supporters arrive at Stadium Australia for the Women’s World Cup last-16 match between co-hosts Australia and Denmark.

All eyes will be on the Matildas, as all-time leading scorer Sam Kerr is set to make her first appearance of the tournament in Monday’s tie.

The Chelsea forward did not play in Australia’s three group games because of a calf injury, but the side still finished top of their group with six points.

They beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their opening fixture, before losing 3-2 to Nigeria and beating Canada 4-0.

Runners-up Nigeria are facing England in the last-16, a match which kicked off ahead of Australia vs Denmark.

While Kerr and co are favourites heading into the match, the Danes are expected to provide a tough test.

England scraped past them with a 1-0 victory in Group D, with Denmark beating China and Haiti to secure their place in the knockouts.