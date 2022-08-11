Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The World Cup in Qatar will kick off a day earlier than originally planned to allow the host nation to play the first game of the tournament.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s game on Monday 21 November against Ecuador – which created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the ceremony.

Normally the ceremony is conducted before the first game of the tournament.

The Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran were scheduled to take place before the ceremony on the Monday.

The plan was voted on by the heads of Fifa's six regional confederations and president Gianni Infantino but, despite the late notice, won enough support to pass.

The switch to an opening ceremony and game on Sunday 20 November sees the Senegal vs Netherlands match, originally scheduled for 1pm local time on 21 November, now kick off at 7pm.

The Group B matches on that day, which also includes the United States vs Wales, are unaffected.