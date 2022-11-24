Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup is being held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.

The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.

It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.

The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?

The 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.

How can I watch the tournament in the United States?

Viewers in the USA will be able to watch the World Cup live across the Fox Sports network (FOX and FS1), while games can also be watched in Spanish in Telemundo. Action from the tournament can be streamed via the Fox Sports app, with every game from the tournament available in 4K ultra high definition.

The opening game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday 20 November and the USA’s Group B opener against Wales will both be shown live on FOX.

England against Iran, the other Group B opening round fixture, will be live on FS1.

What is the time difference between Qatar and the United States?

Qatar operates on Arabian Standard Time (AST, UTC+03:00).

In the United States, the time difference is eight hours to those in the Eastern Standard Time (EST, UTC -05:00), nine hours to Central Standard Time (CST, UTC -06:00), ten hours to Mountain Standard Time (MST, UTC -07:00) and eleven hours to Pacific Standard Time (PST, UTC -08:00).

What time will matches kick-off

For the first two rounds of the group stages, the kick-off times will be 13:00, 16:00, 19:00, and 22:00 AST (5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm EST).

The final round of fixtures in each group will start simultaneously - these begin at 18:00 AST (10am EST) and 22:00 AST (2pm EST). The knockout rounds also follow these timings.

When do the USA play at Qatar 2022?

The USA have three group fixtures in Qatar:

Monday, Nov. 21 — USA vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Friday, Nov. 25 – USA vs. England, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – USA vs. Iran, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

If they advance to the Round of 16, the USA will play their first knockout fixture on either 3 December (as runners-up in Group B) or 4 December (if group winners).