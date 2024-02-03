World Cup 2026 schedule reveal: How to watch online and on TV

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following an announcement from Fifa earlier last month, Sunday 4 February will see the unveiling of the match schedule for the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament, which will take place in cities across the USA, Canada and Mexico, has been expanded to include a record 48 teams and 104 matches.

Local channels in the host countries will broadcast the announcement from Miami, as will Fifa platforms around the globe.

The schedule unveiling comes amid reports that Dallas’ AT&T Stadium has been chosen as the host venue for the final. Fans will also find out which stadium will host the opening game, as well as the fixture locations for the host countries’ group games.

Here is all the information you need to follow the reveal live.

What time is the World Cup schedule reveal?

The reveal will take place at 8pm GMT (3pm ET in the USA) on Sunday 4 February, 2024.

How can I watch the World Cup schedule reveal in the UK?

According to Fifa, its various digital and social platforms, including Fifa.com and Fifa+, will provide coverage to fans around the world. Neither require a sign-up or the creation of an account.

There is no official broadcast partner showing the announcement in the UK.

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 23rd edition of the competition will take place in June and July of 2026, with the final confirmed for 19 July. Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle have been named as US host cities. Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Toronto and Vancouver are the venues from Mexico and Canada respectively.

So far, no countries other than the host have qualified for the newly expanded tournament, though qualification has started in some regions.