When will the World Cup fixtures be revealed?
The draw for the tournament has been made but kick-off times and venues are yet to be confirmed
The draw for the 2026 Fifa World Cup has been made with all nations aware of their group opponents — but all will have to wait to find out exactly where and when they will be in action.
While the venues for games in the groups containing the three host nations — Mexico in Group A, Canada in Group B and the USA in Group D — have already been confirmed, the rest have to wait for both the stadium and kick-off time for each fixture to be confirmed.
Fifa will reveal the full match schedule on Saturday 6 December with a live streamed event held from 5pm GMT (midday local time).
There are 72 group fixtures in all spread across 16 host cities in the three nations. Groups C and J will both be played entirely in the United States. The venues for each group are:
Group A: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City (Mexico), Atlanta (US)
Group B: Toronto, Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle (US)
Group C: Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)
Group D: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle (US)
Group E: Toronto (Canada), Houston, Kansas, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)
Group F: Monterrey (Mexico), Dallas, Houston, Kansas (US)
Group G: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, Seattle (US)
Group H: Guadalajara (Mexico), Atlanta, Houston, Miami (US)
Group I: Toronto (Canada), Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)
Group J: Dallas, Kansas, San Francisco (US)
Group K: Guadalajara, Mexico City (Mexico), Atlanta, Houston, Miami (US)
Group L: Toronto (Canada), Dallas, New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia (US)
