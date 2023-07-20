Jump to content

Watch live: Fans arrive in Sydney for Australia v Ireland at World Cup 2023

Holly Patrick
Thursday 20 July 2023 08:33
Comments

Watch live as fans arrive at Stadium Australia for the Group B Australia v Ireland match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday, 20 July.

The Matildas host the Republic of Ireland side in front of a sold-out 80,000 crowd in Sydney.

Ireland got the better of Sweden, Finland and, in a dramatic play-off, Scotland to reach the finals of a major tournament for the first time.

Their group includes top-10 sides Australia and Canada, as well as Nigeria.

“We are very realistic, otherwise you cannot succeed, but the key thing everybody will feel is we have no fear of failure,” Ireland boss Vera Pauw said ahead of the tournament.

Australia’s record goalscorer Sam Kerr has insisted that she is used to the pressure of having to deliver on the big stage as her side target World Cup glory.

“I guess for me the expectation has been growing over four years so it’s been something I’ve learned to deal with.

“I think I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m really proud we have a home World Cup, and to be part of this journey is amazing. I’m really excited for it,” the forward said.

