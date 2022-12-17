Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim is in charge of today’s World Cup third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Al-Jassim, who has been a FIFA referee since 2013, has only refereed one match at the 2022 World Cup so far: Wales’ 1-1 draw with USA in Group B on 21 November, when he gave Wales a late penalty after Gareth Bale was fouled in the penalty area.

The 35-year-old will take charge of his second match, in his homeland, on Saturday as we find out who finishes third in the tournament.

Al-Jassim was a Video Assistant Referee during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has also refereed in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and was the man in the middle for the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo in Qatar.

Here is the full officiating team for the third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco:

Assistant Referee 1: Taleb Al Marri (QAT)

(QAT) Assistant Referee 2: Saoud Al Maqaleh (QAT)

(QAT) 4th Official: Raphael Claus (BRA)

(BRA) VAR: Julio Bascunan (CHI)

(CHI) Assistant VAR 1: Pol van Boekel (NED)

(NED) Assistant VAR 2: Bruno Pires (BRA)

(BRA) Assistant VAR 3: Armando Villarreal (USA)

When: Saturday 17 December 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

Odds (after 90 minutes)

Croatia win: 13/10

Morocco win: 2/1

Draw (after 90 minutes): 12/5

Via Betfair