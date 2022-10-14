Jump to content

World Cup 2022: Argentina given Angel Di Maria injury boost

The Juventus midfielder’s hamstring injury is not expected to rule him out of the tournament

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 14 October 2022 10:06
Angel Di Maria is set to be fit for the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Angel Di Maria is set to be fit for the 2022 Fifa World Cup

(Getty Images)

Argentina have received an injury boost ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup with Angel Di Maria likely to be back fit in time for the tournament.

Di Maria was forced off during Juventus’ defeat at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday evening.

The Italian club revealed on Thursday, however, that the Argentine midfielder had suffered only a low-grade hamstring injury.

That could put Di Maria in line for a return early in November in good time ahead of his national side’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

“Angel Di Maria underwent diagnostic tests, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh,” the Turin-based club said in a statement.

“It will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

The 34-year-old was part of the Argentina side that reached the final of the 2014 World Cup, though Di Maria missed the latter stages of that tournament due to injury.

He is set to appear at a fourth World Cup if, as expected, he is named in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the competition in Qatar.

Argentina face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

