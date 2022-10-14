Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina have received an injury boost ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup with Angel Di Maria likely to be back fit in time for the tournament.

Di Maria was forced off during Juventus’ defeat at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday evening.

The Italian club revealed on Thursday, however, that the Argentine midfielder had suffered only a low-grade hamstring injury.

That could put Di Maria in line for a return early in November in good time ahead of his national side’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

“Angel Di Maria underwent diagnostic tests, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh,” the Turin-based club said in a statement.

“It will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

The 34-year-old was part of the Argentina side that reached the final of the 2014 World Cup, though Di Maria missed the latter stages of that tournament due to injury.

He is set to appear at a fourth World Cup if, as expected, he is named in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the competition in Qatar.

Argentina face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.