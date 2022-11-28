Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben White missed England training through illness on the eve of the World Cup clash with Wales.

Gareth Southgate’s men will progress to the knockout phase if they avoid a four-goal defeat against their neighbours in the Group B finale.

England centre-back White has yet to play a minute in Qatar and looks set to miss the Wales game having sat out training on Monday at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

The remaining 25 members of the squad trained in 30-degree heat, including James Maddison as he pushes to be involved following a knee complaint.

England manager Southgate will be joined by vice-captain Jordan Henderson later at the press conference previewing Tuesday’s match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.