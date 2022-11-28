Jump to content

Ben White sits out England’s World Cup training ahead of Wales showdown due to illness

The Arsenal centre-back is yet to feature at the 2022 World Cup

Simon Peach
Monday 28 November 2022 12:34
Ben White missed England training (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ben White missed England training through illness on the eve of the World Cup clash with Wales.

Gareth Southgate’s men will progress to the knockout phase if they avoid a four-goal defeat against their neighbours in the Group B finale.

England centre-back White has yet to play a minute in Qatar and looks set to miss the Wales game having sat out training on Monday at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

The remaining 25 members of the squad trained in 30-degree heat, including James Maddison as he pushes to be involved following a knee complaint.

England manager Southgate will be joined by vice-captain Jordan Henderson later at the press conference previewing Tuesday’s match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

