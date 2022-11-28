Ben White sits out England’s World Cup training ahead of Wales showdown due to illness
The Arsenal centre-back is yet to feature at the 2022 World Cup
Ben White missed England training through illness on the eve of the World Cup clash with Wales.
Gareth Southgate’s men will progress to the knockout phase if they avoid a four-goal defeat against their neighbours in the Group B finale.
England centre-back White has yet to play a minute in Qatar and looks set to miss the Wales game having sat out training on Monday at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.
The remaining 25 members of the squad trained in 30-degree heat, including James Maddison as he pushes to be involved following a knee complaint.
England manager Southgate will be joined by vice-captain Jordan Henderson later at the press conference previewing Tuesday’s match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies