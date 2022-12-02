Brazil player ratings vs Cameroon: Gabriel Jesus misses his mark but Antony shines

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameroon defeated a second-string Brazil team 1-0 in their final Group G match at the Lusail Stadium on Friday but it was not enough as the African side were knocked out of the competition.

Cameroon finished third on four points, two points below second-placed Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2. Brazil, who had already qualified, finished on top on goal difference with six points and will face South Korea in the last 16.

Fred, Antony and Bruno Guimaraes all came close to scoring, while Gabriel Martinelli was the stand-out player for the five-time champions, who looked set for a goalless draw.

But Cameroon finally broke the deadlock when Vincent Aboubakar powered in a header in the third minute of stoppage time before being sent off for collecting a second yellow card for taking off his shirt in the celebration.

Here’s how the Brazil players rated during their clash on Friday night

Ederson – 6

Did well when first called upon 20 minutes in to palm away Nouhou Tolo’s dangerous cross and even better to deny Bryan Mbeumo with a header just before half-time – the first effort on target Brazil have faced in the tournament. Unequivocally, the best understudy goalkeeper in the tournament – could do nothing with Aboubakar’s late winner.

Dani Alves – 5

Setting a record for the oldest Brazil player to appear at a World Cup at 39 years young, Alves looked unsurprisingly way beyond his prime years of galloping up and down the right-hand side. Was wayward from a free-kick from a promising position and committed a few needless fouls.

Eder Militao – 6

A foolish early booking for a high foot didn’t hamper the centre back’s commanding performance and the Real Madrid man went close to breaking the deadlock with a stab towards goal early in the second-half.

Gleison Bremer – 5

Dealt well with Mbuemo cutting inside and was dominant aerially for the Selecao – until the finale when he lost Aboubakar for Cameroon’s winner. Unfortunately for him, he’s down the pecking order for the knockout-stages.

Alex Telles – 6

Played solidly enough at left-back in nullifying Mbuemo’s threat - before being clattered into at a corner just two minutes into the second-half. Resulted in his departure for Marquinhos shortly afterwards.

Fred – 6

Set up Gabriel Martinelli beautifully early on with a dinked ball into the penalty area but, as often is the case, flattered to deceive for the most part. A starter in the last two games, the Manchester United man would be lucky to retain his place for South Korea in the last-16.

Fred again flattered to deceive and will do well to retain his place in the starting XI (Getty Images)

Fabinho – 6

Mopped up well when Erix Maxim Choupo-Moting burst into the penalty area in the first-half and, overall, was assured and tidy in midfield in a defensive midfield performance we’ve become accustomed to see week-in, week-out at Anfield.

Antony – 7

From minute one until his departure with 15 to go, the star of the show. Weaved in and out from the get-go, making a mockery of Cameroon left back Nouhou Tolo’s defensive skills with his shimmys and rapid footwork. Only thing missing was a goal or an assist.

Rodrygo – 6

Scampered scintillatingly away from Kunde midway through the first-half in a brief glimpse of his talent. Subsequently struck over from the free-kick in an episode which rather summed up his night. Has he done enough to squeeze a way into the XI for the last-16, on the assumption Neymar isn’t fit? Time will tell.

Antony shined from minute one - the only thing missing was a goal (PA)

Gabriel Martinelli – 7

On his first Brazil start, the Arsenal star really did shine. Went close with a header in the 15th minute and beat Cameroon right back Collins Fai on numerous occasions. Had another shot on the stroke of half-time which forced Epassy into another save – and went close 15 minutes into the second-half. Work-rate and directness of the highest order; did his prospects of more involvement in this tournament no harm.

Gabriel Jesus – 4

An anonymous audition for the Arsenal man. Quite perplexing, really, when you think about his sensational form for the Gunners so far this season, but in the blue of Brazil, Jesus failed to make an impact at all. Had one opening – from Martinelli’s cross in the first-half which he failed to convert – and hasn’t given boss Tite much to ponder when it comes to his attacking options for the knockouts.

Gabriel Jesus failed to impress for Brazil against Cameroon (Getty Images)

Subs

Bruno Guimaraes – 7

As was the case on Monday against Switzerland, the Newcastle midfielder was forward-thinking when he came on for Fred, though he did squander several good opportunities late on. Still, shold start ahead of Fred come Monday.

Everton Ribeiro – 5

Didn’t do enough to worry the regular starters. Failed to make an impact.

Bruno Guimaraes was lively when he came on but did miss a few big opportunities (Getty Images)

Marquinhos – 6

Was commanding when he came on – and did his very best to help his attacking team-mates score with a few lovely knock-downs in the box.

Pedro – 5

Skewed wide with his one real opening. Would be a surprise to see him feature again in Qatar.

Raphinha – 7

Looked extremely lively in his late cameo on the right. Will start against South Korea.