Christian Pulisic delivers positive update after injury against Iran
The 24-year-old suffered a pelvic contusion after scoring what proved to be the goal that sent the US into the last-16
United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup.
Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha.
The 24-year-old was hurt scoring the decisive 38th-minute strike after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and did not return for the second half at Al Thumama Stadium.
Amid fears over his condition, Pulisic posted a positive update from his hospital bed ahead of Saturday’s knockout clash with the Dutch.
His team later tweeted to say the player had been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and would be assessed “day-to-day”.
“So f***ing proud of my guys I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry,” Pulisic posted on social media.
Pulisic was unable to celebrate his goal, which secured the USA second spot in the group behind England, and stayed down for several minutes.
He appeared to hurt his leg and his torso as he flew into Beiranvand at full pace, with his face and neck also hitting the keeper’s chest.
Pulisic was helped from the pitch by medics and then briefly returned before being replaced by Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson at the break.
USA coach Gregg Berhalter had no news on the severity of the injury immediately after the match but heaped praise on his key man.
“No update (on his fitness), but it is a wonderful thing when one of your best players is one of the hardest working,” said Berhalter. “And he is certainly that.
“I can’t say enough positive things about Christian.”
