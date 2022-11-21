Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christian Pulisic: US lean on ‘Captain America’ to be their superhero at World Cup

The Chelsea forward has emerged as the most recognisable face in a US squad eager for redemption - and respect

Amy Tennery
Monday 21 November 2022 06:40
Comments
<p>The Chelsea forward has emerged as the most recognisable face in the US squad</p>

The Chelsea forward has emerged as the most recognisable face in the US squad

(Getty Images)

The pressure is on for “Captain America” Christian Pulisic to put on a superhero performance on his World Cup debut in Qatar, building on years of sky-high expectations from his United States fans.

He was the youngest man to feature in a US World Cup qualifier six years ago aged 17 before suffering the bitter disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.

But the Chelsea forward has emerged as the most recognisable face in a US squad eager for redemption - and respect.

Pulisic is one of the first names on coach Gregg Berhalter’s teamsheet having already scored 21 goals in 52 internationals to stand sixth on the country’s all-time scoring list.

The US will be praying he does not bring fatigue with him with club Chelsea involved in so many matches.

Recommended

“I have I don’t even know how many games leading up. We have games every couple of days. So I have to be prepared as best I can take it game by game, prepare and take care of myself,” he said after a draw with Saudi Arabia in the final warm-up match.

“And, you know, everything will fall into place once the World Cup comes around.”

While Pulisic’s role with the national team is clear, his place in the Chelsea side has appeared less certain at times.

He was frustratingly used as a second-half substitute through the London club’s first five Premier League games this season with little time on the pitch, prompting concern that a lack of match practice could affect his performances in Qatar.

“I think it’s a little bit worrying for Americans,” said former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. “It doesn’t look like he’s going to be at his best in terms of fitness, energy, sharpness, or rhythm going into the World Cup.”

Chelsea’s appointment of new manager Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel in September appeared to help Pulisic’s situation, as he started and scored in their 3-0 win over Wolves last month.

But he sat on the bench against Aston Villa days later to the bewilderment of fans. He has made 11 Premier League appearances overall this season.

Recommended

Across the pond, where the “big four” men’s leagues - NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA - dominate advertising dollars and television viewers, Pulisic has become U.S. soccer’s best hope for a true global superstar in the men’s game.

“Christian is the ultimate competitor,” said Berhalter. “It seems like he’s been in football for the last decade. He’s seen it all, done it all and I think the World Cup will be a great moment for him.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in