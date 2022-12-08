Declan Rice returns to England training after illness

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against France.

The West Ham captain is a major part of Gareth Southgate’s side, playing a key role in last year’s run to the European Championship final and starting all four matches so far in Qatar.

Rice is among the first names on the team sheet so the midfielder’s absence from training on Wednesday at England’s Al Wakrah training base caused alarm.

The 23-year-old felt unwell but fellow midfielder Kalvin Phillips confirmed he returned in Thursday’s session, which was held behind closed doors.

“I believe Dec is fit, he’s back in training and he’s fine,” the Manchester City man said.

“If something goes wrong then I’ll be there and I’ll do my best to be fit for 90 minutes.

“I want to play as many minutes as possible. Regardless of whether Dec is playing or I am, we’ll do our best.”