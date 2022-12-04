Gary Neville relishing England vs France ‘blockbuster’ at World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former England defender Gary Neville is relishing a “blockbuster” World Cup quarter-final clash with France after Gareth Southgate’s side easily overcame Senegal in Al Khor.

Goals late in the first half from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane had England cruising through to the last eight before a second-half effort from Bukayo Saka wrapped up a 3-0 win.

The reward is a return to Al Khor for a crunch clash against France next Saturday as last year’s European Championship runners-up take on the World Cup holders.

Neville, working as a pundit for ITV, said: “Credit to Gareth Southgate - he’s making qualifying for the latter stages of tournaments look really easy. These lads have not put a foot wrong really for three or four years now, on and off the pitch.

“They got a rough ride on the way into this tournament, the manager and the players, but they’re delivering again, and what a blockbuster of a game it is on Saturday against France - amazing for those lads, because they deserve this type of game on this stage.”

Jude Bellingham again played a key role for Southgate’s men after setting up the first goal before launching the move that led to Kane’s strike.

The praise poured in for Bellingham, with England’s white-ball cricket captain Jos Buttler tweeting: “Great performance from England, what a player BellinghamJude.”

Ian Wright, working as a pundit for ITV, posted a clip of himself celebrating Henderson’s opener from Bellingham’s assist, alongside the words: “JUDE ‘THE TRUTH’ BELLINGHAM.”

Kyle Walker wrote: “Quarter-finals. From strength to strength well played everyone. Unbelievable support tonight. England see you Saturday.”

Luke Shaw posted “More than just a game”, Jack Grealish wrote “And we carry on let’s go boys!!!”, Saka tweeted “COME ON ENGLAND!” and Declan Rice added “Quarters here we come!!!!”