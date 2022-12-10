Jump to content

England vs France: Best pictures as Three Lions’ World Cup dreams end

The defending champions instead advance to the semi-finals where they will face Morocco

Melissa Cross
Saturday 10 December 2022 22:17
England fans react to Harry Kane's two penalties against France

England are out of the 2022 World Cup after a dramatic defeat to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Harry Kane’s missed second-half penalty proved fatal as the defending champions instead advance to the semi-finals where they will face Morocco.

Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring from long range before Kane slammed home the equaliser from the spot past Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris in the French goal.

Record goalscorer Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus ahead once again before Kane erred from 12 yards, hitting his penalty high and wide to seal the Three Lions’ exit.

Here are the best images from Al Bayt Stadium:

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
(PA)
(REUTERS)

(AP)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(EPA)
(REUTERS)
(Getty Images)
(PA)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(PA)
(REUTERS)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
(PA)

(Getty Images)
(REUTERS)

