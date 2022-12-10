Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are out of the 2022 World Cup after a dramatic defeat to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Harry Kane’s missed second-half penalty proved fatal as the defending champions instead advance to the semi-finals where they will face Morocco.

Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring from long range before Kane slammed home the equaliser from the spot past Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris in the French goal.

Record goalscorer Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus ahead once again before Kane erred from 12 yards, hitting his penalty high and wide to seal the Three Lions’ exit.

Here are the best images from Al Bayt Stadium:

