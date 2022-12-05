Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bukayo Saka believes England have nothing to fear as they prepare to take on reigning champions France in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals.

England booked their place in the last eight with a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday but the task ahead is a daunting one.

But Saka, who scored England’s third against Senegal, said at a press conference: “If you look at our first four games, we had three clean sheets. That shows how solid we are at the back and we have scored the most goals as well.

“I feel we have just got to prepare the best gameplan and go there with confidence. We are playing really good right now.

“There is no doubt about the quality we have in our team. We are blessed with an amazing front line. There is so much quality attacking players.

“When you are selected, it shows how much confidence the boss has in you so that gives you that extra confidence to go out and shine. Last night we were able to do that.”

Saka was one of the players to miss from the spot when England were defeated on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

That experience was a difficult one for the Arsenal forward but he feels he has come through it well and feels confident enough to take another penalty should it be necessary.

The 21-year-old said: “Obviously, I have matured and progressed a lot since that moment. I wouldn’t have stepped up the number of times I have for Arsenal if I was not confident.

“If the moment comes and I am selected to take it, I will be more than happy to.”

Raheem Sterling has left the England camp to return home following a break-in at his home.

Saka said: “He wished us the best yesterday as he was going back. I’ve messaged him and hopefully he’ll get back to me later. I just hope he and his family are OK.”