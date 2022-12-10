England vs France commentators: Who are ITV pundits for World Cup quarter-final?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are facing France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

It’s the biggest test of Gareth Southgate’s side have faced as they take on the defending World Cup champions for a place in the final four.

England topped Group B and defeated Senegal in the last 16 to set up a first-ever meeting with France in the knockout stages of a major tournament.

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020, with Southgate saying his team have never been better prepared for success.

To advance, England must defeat France and their star forward Kylian Mbappe, who has scored five goals in four appearances so far at the World Cup.

England overcame the ‘ITV curse’ to defeat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16, thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

The Three Lions have had a lower win percentage on ITV than on the BBC, and they are again on ITV tonight against France.

ITV’s lead commentator Sam Matterface will be joined by the former Arsenal and England defender Lee Dixon on the TV broadcast, the same line-up as for the Senegal match.

In the studio, host Mark Pougatch is joined by former England internationals Ian Wright and Gary Neville, as well as former Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Laura Woods and former England internationals Eni Alukoand Jill Scott - the latter of whom recently won I’m A Celebrity! - are pitchside as England look to set up a World Cup semi-final against Morocco, who stunned Portugal in the last eight earlier on Saturday.