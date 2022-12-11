Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The France team can “count themselves lucky” according to media in their home country, after the world champions edged past England 2-1 to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

France led their quarter-final with England on Saturday (10 December) after a long-range strike from Aurelien Tchouameni, before Harry Kane struck an equaliser from the penalty spot in the second half.

An Olivier Giroud header restored Les Bleus’ lead, however, and Kane missed his second penalty late in the game as France went on to set up a semi-final against Morocco.

La Croix claimed that Didier Deschamps’ team “can count themselves lucky” after progressing, while Le Monde wrote that France “struggled” their way past the Three Lions.

“Crunchy” was the headline used by L’Equipe, after France gave away the two penalties and – as Harry Maguire and many English fans believed – were fortunate to get away with many other challenges.

Meanwhile, French ESPN journalist Julien Laurens said “the winning team is not always the best”, though he did credit France on finding a way to win.

It was a sentiment echoed by coach Deschamps, who said after the match, “You need a bit of luck sometimes.”

Elsewhere, France forward Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram to write, “A step closer to an absolute dream,” having played a key role in his nation’s 2018 triumph and having impressed in Qatar so far.

“The adventure continues,” wrote Giroud, who added, “so proud of this group”.