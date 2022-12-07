Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Declan Rice missed training through illness as England prepare for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

The 23-year-old midfielder has started all four games for Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar but was absent from the session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Striker Callum Wilson also sat out as he recovers from a minor muscle strain.

There were 22 players involved in the session.

Ben White left last week due to a personal issue and Raheem Sterling headed back to England ahead of the last-16 win against Senegal due to a family matter.

Meanwhile, France and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate insists Kylian Mbappe’s absence from training on Tuesday was nothing to worry about.

The 2022 World Cup’s leading scorer sat out a session following Sunday’s 3-1 win over Poland which set up a quarter-final against England but is understood to be set to rejoin the squad in a closed session on Wednesday.

While the Paris St Germain forward draws the focus of the world’s media, team-mate Konate said it was not even an issue for the squad.

“We haven’t really spoken about it at all. He was just resting yesterday,” he told a press conference.

“It was a little recovery session, the day before we had a day off. I think he decided to stay indoors with the coach, there is nothing to worry about.”

Mbappe is likely to be up against Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker and Konate added: “Walker and Mbappe are two very great players. Walker is one of the best right-backs in the world, I can’t wait to see this battle.”