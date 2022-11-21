England v Iran: Best pictures from the Three Lions opening World Cup match
England opened their World Cup campaign in style as they hit six goals against Iran
England made a thumping start to the Qatar World Cup as they opened Group B with a 6-2 win over Iran.
Bukayo Saka was the star with a two-goal display, while Jude Bellingham impressed as he opened the scoring to become just the second England player to score at a World Cup as a teenager.
Raheem Sterling added a third before half time, with Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish coming off the bench to score late on.
Iran hit back with two goals in the second half through their star striker Mehdi Taremi, including a contentious penalty in the final seconds, just to leave England with some work to do ahead of their second group stage fixture against the United States.
Here are the best images from England’s opening win as the Three Lions began their campaign in style.
