England made a thumping start to the Qatar World Cup as they opened Group B with a 6-2 win over Iran.

Bukayo Saka was the star with a two-goal display, while Jude Bellingham impressed as he opened the scoring to become just the second England player to score at a World Cup as a teenager.

Raheem Sterling added a third before half time, with Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish coming off the bench to score late on.

Iran hit back with two goals in the second half through their star striker Mehdi Taremi, including a contentious penalty in the final seconds, just to leave England with some work to do ahead of their second group stage fixture against the United States.

Here are the best images from England’s opening win as the Three Lions began their campaign in style.

England players take the knee before kick off (Getty)

England fans before the match (Reuters)

Harry Maguire heads towards goal (AFP/Getty)

John Stones and forward Bukayo Saka run toward the ref (AFP/Getty)

Iran's Alireza Beiranvand collides into Majid Hosseini resulting in being substituted off with a concussion injury (Reuters)

Jude Bellingham scores England’s first goal (Getty)

Celebrating with team mates (Reuters)

Bellingham looks to the England fans after scoring (AP)

Bukayo Saka strikes the ball to score England’s second (Reuters)

Saka wheels away to celebrate with Declan Rice and Luke Shaw (Getty)

England players huddle after scoring their second (Getty)

Raheem Sterling scores their third just three minutes later (Reuters)

Kane, Saka and Bellingham celebrate with Sterling (Getty)

Jordan Pickford celebrates England’s third goal (Getty)

Mason Mount competes for a header with Saeid Ezatolahi (Getty)

Gareth Southgate reacts as Bukayo Saka lays on the pitch (Getty)

Bukayo Saka scoring England’s fourth goal (Reuters)

Saka celebrates his second goal of the game with England players warming up (Getty)

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi scores their first goal (Reuters)

As Taremi celebreates, the England players around him react (AFP/Getty)

Iran fans in the stands hold up an Iran flag reading "Woman Life Freedom" (PA)

Harry Maguire is substituted off after medical staff checked on him (Getty)

Marcus Rashford scores England’s fifth goal minutes after coming on (Reuters)

Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal with teammates (AFP/Getty)

Jack Grealish taps in England’s sixth (PA)

And celebrates after scoring (AFP/Getty)

England players celebrate in front of their fans (AFP/Getty)

Iran win a penalty (Reuters)

Taremi scores his and Iran’s second from the penalty spot (AFP/Getty)