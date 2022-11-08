England’s route to Qatar: How the Three Lions qualified for the 2022 World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England booked their place at the 2022 World Cup finals by easing through their qualifying group with eight wins and two draws to finish six points ahead of nearest challengers Poland.

Here, the PA news agency charts their route to sealing qualification.

England 5 San Marino 0 (March 25, 2021)

England’s qualifying campaign was bookended with fixtures against the lowest-ranked nation in world football and Gareth Southgate’s side made short work of them at Wembley as goals from James Ward-Prowse, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin brace proved more than enough.

Albania 0 England 2 (March 28, 2021)

What could have proved to be a tricky trip to Tirana in their second game ended with a professional performance and another victory. This time Harry Kane, who would end the campaign with 12 goals, opened the scoring before Mason Mount struck in the second half.

England 2 Poland 1 (March 31, 2021)

The trio of matches to start the qualification phase ended with a Wembley win over England’s toughest opponent in Group I as a Kane penalty was cancelled out by Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder, with Harry Maguire scoring a late winner for the hosts.

Hungary 0 England 4 (September 2, 2021)

In a match marred by racist abuse doled out by Hungary supporters, England’s players stood tall and recorded a fine victory in trying circumstances as Sterling, Kane, Maguire and Declan Rice scored the goals to silence the offensive chanting.

England 4 Andorra 0 (September 5, 2021)

Southgate’s side returned to Wembley to coast to another victory, this time over Andorra – second only to San Marino in the minnow stakes of the group. Jesse Lingard grabbed two goals as Kane added another to his tally and Bukayo Saka also got on the scoresheet.

Poland 1 England 1 (September 8, 2021)

The first dropped points of the campaign came on a testing trip to Warsaw. Although Kane’s second-half strike looked to have set England on their way to yet another win, Damian Szymanski levelled in stoppage time to earn the hosts a share of the spoils.

Andorra 0 England 5 (October 9, 2021)

A fire in one of the dugouts on the eve of the game was arguably the most thrilling part of England’s trip to the Pyrenees as another easy victory followed courtesy of goals from Ben Chilwell, Saka, Tammy Abraham, Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish.

England 1 Hungary 1 (October 12, 2021)

The only other game which England failed to win also saw them fall behind for the only time in their 10 Group I matches. More unsavoury scenes from the Hungary fans preceded a game where the visitors took the lead through a Roland Sallai penalty before John Stones levelled soon after.

England 5 Albania 0 (November 12, 2021)

Kane hit a fine hat-trick as the hosts cantered to victory under the Wembley arch, the England skipper continuing his impressive scoring record as goals from Maguire and Jordan Henderson added the gloss.

San Marino 0 England 10 (November 15, 2021)

Qualification was all but wrapped up before the trip to San Marino but a place in Qatar was assured in style. It was the first time an England side had scored 10 in a game since 1964, with Kane grabbing another four, Maguire scoring again, a Filippo Fabri own goal, Emile Smith Rowe’s first for his country and Tyrone Mings, Abraham and Saka all getting in on the act.