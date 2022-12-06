Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The data behind England’s race for World Cup glory

Like most international managers, Gareth Southgate places high physical demands on his players and relies on technology to help him track their efforts throughout the 2022 finals in Qatar

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Tuesday 06 December 2022 12:40
Comments
Jude Bellingham explains why he loves hotel slippers

England’s World Cup 2022 players are running more than three kilometres more during games than their 1966 equivalents, and running more than twice as long at top speed, according to a study by STATSports that emphasises just how athletic the modern game has become.

The sports performance data company have been supplying the national team with technology including GPS training vests for over a decade, with Gareth Southgate leaning on them heavily for selection decisions.

STATSports undertook a study where their technology extensively analysed video footage of England’s 4-2 extra-time win over West Germany in the 1966 final.

It was found that Alan Ball had the highest total distance of any England player over the 120 minutes, with 8,550m covered. Phil Foden, one of his equivalents in the current team, by contrast covers an average of 10,620m per 90 minutes. The player who has the highest average total distance is Harry Kane, on 10,999m. Declan Rice however beat that by over a kilometre against Senegal, hitting 12,061m.

In less physically demanding positions, such as centre-half, Bobby Moore covered 7,996m across the two hours against Harry Maguire’s 10,888m in an average 90 minutes.

Recommended

The gaps are even greater in high-speed running. Ball was also the player to run the fastest for the longest in 1966, at 614m, with that more than doubled by Raheem Sterling in 2022, at 1,331m.

Kane meanwhile runs more than double the distance at speed than his equivalent in Geoff Hurst. England’s 1966 hero covered 606m of high-speed running in that famous match, while Kane manages 1,223m now.

(STATSports)

The point of the study isn’t to dismiss or be disrespectful towards the heroes of 1966, but merely because it is useful in showing how the game has physically transformed with the evolution of sports science.

For context, High Speed Running is the distance that covered over 5.5m/s (19.8km/h). STATSports say it tracks all those lung-bursting runs, overlaps on the wings or tracking back to help out teammates.

Professional players now can tally upwards of 1,100m of HSR during a game, depending on tactics and position played. 

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in