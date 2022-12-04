Bukayo Saka starts for England against Senegal as Marcus Rashford drops out
England take on Senegal in the last-16 of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday night
Gareth Southgate has restored Bukayo Saka to his England team for the World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal.
The Arsenal winger, who scored twice in the 6-2 opening win over Iran, was left out for the final game of Group B, a 3-0 victory over Wales, last time out.
But with a place in the quarter-finals against France at stake, Southgate has opted to recall him.
Marcus Rashford, who scored twice against Wales, drops back down to the bench.
Raheem Sterling is dealing with a family matter and was subsequently not available for selection.
The Three Lions boss sticks with the same back five that started against the Welsh with Kyle Walker, who came into this tournament off the back of injury, fit enough to keep his place at right-back ahead of Kieran Trippier.
Southgate sticks with the midfield trio that started on Tuesday, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice selected alongside Jude Bellingham.
Harry Kane captains from the front, with Phil Foden and Saka either side.
England team vs Senegal
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Foden, Kane
