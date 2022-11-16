Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World Cup 2022: No injury concerns as England train for first time in Qatar

The Three Lions begin their tournament against Iran on Monday

Sports Staff
Wednesday 16 November 2022 14:00
Comments
World Cup: England's 26-man squad announced by Gareth Southgate

All 26 members of England’s World Cup squad trained in Qatar for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

Manager Gareth Southgate led the way as his side took to the field at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex, close to the team’s hotel base for the finals.

Kyle Walker was the most surprising inclusion, the Manchester City full-back having just recovered from groin surgery as assistant manager Steve Holland gave a lengthy team-talk at the start of the session.

Walker’s City teammate Kalvin Phillips also took part in the session after getting over his own injury problems in the run-up to the tournament.

James Maddison was also present after limping off early on in Leicester’s weekend win over West Ham.

Recommended

Gareth Southgate has a fully fit squad to pick from

(PA)

All 26 players trained on Wednesday

(REUTERS)

Captain Harry Kane led the team at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex

(REUTERS)

Kalvin Phillips was an injury concern in the build-up to the tournament

(PA)

James Maddison was forced off for Leicester at the weekend

(REUTERS)

The Three Lions begin their tournament against Iran on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in