All 26 members of England’s World Cup squad trained in Qatar for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

Manager Gareth Southgate led the way as his side took to the field at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex, close to the team’s hotel base for the finals.

Kyle Walker was the most surprising inclusion, the Manchester City full-back having just recovered from groin surgery as assistant manager Steve Holland gave a lengthy team-talk at the start of the session.

Walker’s City teammate Kalvin Phillips also took part in the session after getting over his own injury problems in the run-up to the tournament.

James Maddison was also present after limping off early on in Leicester’s weekend win over West Ham.

Gareth Southgate has a fully fit squad to pick from (PA)

All 26 players trained on Wednesday (REUTERS)

Captain Harry Kane led the team at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex (REUTERS)

Kalvin Phillips was an injury concern in the build-up to the tournament (PA)

James Maddison was forced off for Leicester at the weekend (REUTERS)

The Three Lions begin their tournament against Iran on Monday.