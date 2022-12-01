Jump to content

England squad all train as Gareth Southgate faces selection headache for Senegal

The Three Lions play the reigning African Cup of Nations winners in the last-16 on Sunday

Simon Peach
Thursday 01 December 2022 12:46
Comments
England fans celebrate as they reach last 16 at the World Cup

England’s remaining 25 players trained on Thursday as Gareth Southgate’s men began to gear up for their World Cup clash with Senegal.

Tuesday’s 3-0 victory against neighbours Wales ensured the side progressed as Group B winners, setting up Sunday’s last-16 tie against the reigning African Cup of Nations winners.

England’s players were given a day off on Wednesday, when the Football Association confirmed Ben White had returned home for personal reasons.

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the Qatar camp, meaning Southgate will have 25 players to select from in the knockout phase.

Southgate faces some selection headaches on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford’s brace was complemented by a Phil Foden effort against Wales as the pair impressed having come in for Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Kyle Walker made his first start since undergoing groin surgery in October and Kalvin Phillips earned minutes off the bench as he builds fitness following a shoulder operation.

