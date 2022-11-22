Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tyler Adams says US ‘not intimidated’ by England ahead of World Cup meeting

The Three Lions hit Iran for six in their tournament opener while the US were held by Wales

Phil Blanche
Tuesday 22 November 2022 22:55
United States captain Tyler Adams says his side are not intimidated by England at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
United States captain Tyler Adams says his side are not intimidated by England at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tyler Adams insists the United States are not intimidated by Gareth Southgate’s England.

The Three Lions began their World Cup campaign in sparkling style by beating Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener on Monday.

England meet the USA next with the Americans going into Friday’s game at the Al Bayt Stadium having shared an opening 1-1 draw with Wales.

“We are eager to bounce back and now have the opportunity to do that against a good team,” said USA captain and Leeds midfielder Adams. “We are not intimidated. We know how much quality they have.

“I have had the opportunity to play against a lot of them in the Premier League this year but we have a good team as well.”

The United States, the second youngest team in Qatar after Ghana, showed their athleticism and energy to dominate the first half against Wales.

Recommended

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic was a constant danger and produced a wonderful through-ball to set up Timothy Weah’s clinical strike.

“He is an unbelievable player,” Adams said of Pulisic. “What you saw on the goal, he is probably the only player on the field that can set that play up.

“That is a glimpse of what he can do. He is super talented and he is going to be a huge integral part for us moving forward.”

Wales fought back in the second half with the introduction of targetman Kieffer Moore allowing them to put the United States under pressure, with Gareth Bale’s late penalty ensuring the spoils were shared.

Recommended

Adams said: “Maybe a little bit of fatigue sets in and you lose a bit of focus. We have to continue to be able to adapt and manage the game.

“It is about winning the games ahead now. You have to focus and try and bounce back against a very good team in England.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in