Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When do England play Wales in the 2022 World Cup?

England and Wales meet at the World Cup in Qatar

Sports Staff
Friday 25 November 2022 10:24
Comments
"We shouldn't feel under pressure to protest" - England coach Southgate

England and Wales will meet at the World Cup.

The Three Lions and Dragons have been drawn in the same group - Group B - in Qatar alongside the United States and Iran.

England began their tournament with an impressive win over Iran before Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured a share of the points for Wales with the US.

Both have designs on making progress deep into the tournament meaning the meeting between the two is likely to be crucial.

Here’s all you need to know about the game:

Recommended

When do England play Wales?

Wales and England meet on Tuesday 29 November at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

Kick-off is at 10pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The game will be broadcast on BBC One and S4C in the UK as well as on BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

Have they played before?

Of course. This will be their first major tournament meeting since 2016 when the two rivals met in the group stages of the European Championships.

Gareth Bale’s long-range free-kick gave the Welsh the lead before goals from Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge - in stoppage time - secured a comeback win for England.

They last met back in 2020, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings all scoring in a 3-0 win at Wembley Stadium.

Who is going to win?

Wales 6/1

Recommended

Draw 3/1

England 11/20

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in