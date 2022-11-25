When do England play Wales in the 2022 World Cup?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and Wales will meet at the World Cup.

The Three Lions and Dragons have been drawn in the same group - Group B - in Qatar alongside the United States and Iran.

England began their tournament with an impressive win over Iran before Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured a share of the points for Wales with the US.

Both have designs on making progress deep into the tournament meaning the meeting between the two is likely to be crucial.

Here’s all you need to know about the game:

When do England play Wales?

Wales and England meet on Tuesday 29 November at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

Kick-off is at 10pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The game will be broadcast on BBC One and S4C in the UK as well as on BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

Have they played before?

Of course. This will be their first major tournament meeting since 2016 when the two rivals met in the group stages of the European Championships.

Gareth Bale’s long-range free-kick gave the Welsh the lead before goals from Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge - in stoppage time - secured a comeback win for England.

They last met back in 2020, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings all scoring in a 3-0 win at Wembley Stadium.

Who is going to win?

Wales 6/1

Draw 3/1

England 11/20