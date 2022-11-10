England World Cup squad confirmed for Qatar 2022

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Maddison is the surprise inclusion in England's World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate confirmed his 26-man selection for the tournament in Qatar.

The Leicester City playmaker's only previous cap came almost three years ago but his excellent form at club level since the turn of the year has earned a recall.

Marcus Rashford is also named in the squad despite his last international appearance coming in the Euro 2020 final's penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Callum Wilson's recent performances for Newcastle United have seen him win the race to provide cover for Harry Kane, with Tammy Abraham and Ivan Toney missing out.

James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi have also been overlooked by Southgate, though Ben White and Conor Gallagher return having been omitted from the squad for September's Nations League internationals.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, the Manchester City pair, are also included after recovering from groin and shoulder injuries respectively, but as expected there is no place for Chelsea's Reece James.

On Maddison’s inclusion, Southgate said: "He's playing really well, he's a good player, he's earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the other attacking players we've got.

"I think at various stages there have been conversations, debates about James - there's been moments where ahead of the Euros I don't think he was in contention and (in) September was probably a fair debate, but I think he's playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country."

Harry Kane will lead the Three Lions as they aim to go one better than at Euro 2020 a year ago and emulate the heroes of 1966 and the women’s side who lifted a major trophy in the European Championship in the summer.

England begin their tournament against Iran on Monday 21 November before clashes with the United States and Wales in Group B.

England’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

