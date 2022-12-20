Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands welcome France home after World Cup heartbreak

Fans lit flares, waved flags and sang ‘La Marseillaise’ as the players and coach appeared on the balcony of the Hotel de Crillon in Paris

Sports Staff
Tuesday 20 December 2022 09:09
Comments
Fans turn out in their thousands to welcome home defeated France

Thousands of fans in central Paris cheered the arrival home of a France team that lost one of the greatest World Cup finals.

Kylian Mbappe and teammates landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport just after 8pm. local time on Monday and descended from the plane in a somber mood.

Smiling airport staff members holding signs that said "Thank you" and "Paris loves you" were passed without acknowledgement by the team.

Looking tired and still visibly disappointed by their loss to Argentina in a penalty shootout in Qatar, the players boarded buses that took them to greet the hordes of excited fans waiting for them at Place de la Concorde. There, the team's mood brightened.

In contrast with 2018 when France won the World Cup in Russia, the team did not receive a parade on the Champs-Elysees.

Recommended

Thousands greeted the team on their return to France

(AFP via Getty Images)

The team appeared on the balcony of the Hotel de Crillon

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final but it wasn’t enough

(AFP via Getty Images)

But to supporters, the location of the reception hardly mattered as they treated Les Bleus to a warm welcome home in the winter evening cold.

They lit flares, waved flags and sang "La Marseillaise" as the players and coach Didier Deschamps emerged on the balcony of the Hotel de Crillon.

In his first message published on Instagram and Twitter following Sunday's defeat, Mbappé posted a photo of himself, head down, behind the World Cup trophy with the message: "We will be back."

More than 24 million people — eight out of 10 viewers — watched the final on French TF1 television, a record high.

Recommended

France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champions failed to retain the title.

Mbapps's hat trick helped France draw with Argentina 3-3 after extra time but they couldn't rally again in the shootout.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in