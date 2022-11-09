France World Cup squad: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane picked among provisional 25-player list
The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury
Defending champions France have named Raphael Varane in their World Cup squad despite the Manchester United defender’s injury troubles.
The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury sustained during United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.
But France boss Didier Deschamps has gambled on Varane’s fitness and included him in his 25-man party.
Midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are absent through injury, while United forward Anthony Martial and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have missed out.
more to follow...
France squad
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes), Alphonse Areola (West Ham).
Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich).
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies