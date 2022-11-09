Jump to content

France World Cup squad: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane picked among provisional 25-player list

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 November 2022 20:14
Raphael Varane has been struggling with injury in recent week

Defending champions France have named Raphael Varane in their World Cup squad despite the Manchester United defender’s injury troubles.

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury sustained during United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.

But France boss Didier Deschamps has gambled on Varane’s fitness and included him in his 25-man party.

Midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are absent through injury, while United forward Anthony Martial and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have missed out.

more to follow...

France squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes), Alphonse Areola (West Ham).

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

