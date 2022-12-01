‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.

Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.

After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar on Thursday (1 November), as their 4-2 win against Costa Rica proved insufficient to send them into the last 16.

Having opened their account in Qatar with a shock 2-1 defeat by Japan, Germany bounced back to draw 1-1 with Spain, who had thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their tournament opener. But the final Group E matchday saw Japan stun Spain 2-1 to top the pool, as the Germans were eliminated in third place – behind the Spanish on goal difference.

“How embarrassing! We’re out!” read a headline by German tabloid Bild on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote: “German football is at rock bottom again, four years after a historic first-round exit.”

The Suddeutsche Zeitung wrote, “Over! Out! Again!”, while tabloid Welt reported: “The German debacle is sealed.”

Football magazine Kicker, meanwhile, noted, “Only a 10-2 win would have helped. Germany crash out in the World Cup group stage again,” referencing the team’s insufficient goal difference.

Japan, in securing first place in Group E, will play Group F runners-up Croatia in the last 16, four years after the Croats reached the final – where they lost to France.

Meanwhile, Group F winners Morocco will take on Spain after Luis Enrique’s side finished second in Group E.

Belgium drew 0-0 with Croatia earlier on Thursday to suffer their own shock exit in the group stage, having finished third in Russia four years ago.