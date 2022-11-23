Roy Keane says World Cup teams can do more after Germany’s on-pitch protest: ‘It’s a start’
Roy Keane responded to the German football team’s apparent protest ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture, saying it’s a “start” but that players can “do more”.
Captained by Manuel Neuer, the Germany players covered their mouths during the team photo to suggest they were being “gagged” by Fifa.
“The most important people are supporters and players, use their voice, wear the armband, stand up,” Keane said in response.
“Leadership is about action, go and do it if this is going to drag on. It’s a start, they can do more.”
