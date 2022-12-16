Fifa to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced an expanded Club World Cup competition which will involve 32 teams from 2025.

The head of FIFA had planned an expansion of the competition in late 2017 - set to be played in China in 2021 with 24 teams - but the tournament was postponed due to scheduling issues caused by the Covid pandemic.

Yet Infantino seems to have got one of his most radical proposals back on track and announced the latest plan at a press conference in Qatar ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Infantino said: “The new men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams. The 32-team tournament will go ahead, making it like a World Cup.”

The current competition simply pits the winners of each confederation’s premier club competition, as well as the host champions, against each other. 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea are the current Club World Cup holders after beating 2021 Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi in February.

The FIFA boss also announced plans for a Women’s Club World Cup, a new four-team event called the World Series with teams from separate confederations - and added that Morocco will host the 2022 Men’s Club World Cup in February.

