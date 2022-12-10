Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured by a Fifa tribute at the media desk for England vs France, where he was due to work on Saturday evening.

The American died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday after covering Netherlands vs Argentina.

And Fifa placed a posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl, taken in Qatar, with the tributes from across the world for the 48-year-old journalist.

“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” Fifa said in a statement.

“Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

The LED board shows a photo of of Grant Wahl, an American sports journalist who passed away whilst reporting on the Argentina and Netherlands match (Getty Images)

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of quarter-final tie between the Netherlands and Argentina on Friday at Lusail Stadium.

He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was reporting at his eighth World Cup.

AP contributed to this report.