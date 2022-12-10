Grant Wahl: Fifa pay tribute to US soccer writer before World Cup game
American soccer writer Grant Wahl has been honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England
US soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured by a Fifa tribute at the media desk for England vs France, where he was due to work on Saturday evening.
The American died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday after covering Netherlands vs Argentina.
And Fifa placed a posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl, taken in Qatar, with the tributes from across the world for the 48-year-old journalist.
“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” Fifa said in a statement.
“Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”
Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of quarter-final tie between the Netherlands and Argentina on Friday at Lusail Stadium.
He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.
He was reporting at his eighth World Cup.
AP contributed to this report.