Group B: World Cup teams, fixtures and venues 2022

The World Cup begins on 20 November when host nation Qatar face Ecuador to kick off the first ever winter edition of the biggest tournament in football. 32 teams from across the globe will compete to feature in the climactic final on 18 December.

The defending champions are France, but England are tipped as one of the favourites to bring the trophy back from Qatar. Gareth Southgate’s men will start the tournament in Group B alongside an experienced Iran side, the optimistic USA, and Wales who are competing in the tournament for the first time in 64 years.

From Group B only England and Iran featured at the 2018 World Cup with the Three Lions reaching the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time since 1996 and Iran coming within one point of making it into the knockout rounds – the closest they’ve ever come to that achievement.

The USA will be drawing on memories of 2010 when they drew 1-1 with England in South Africa and reached the last-16 whilst Wales will be hoping to give a swansong to talisman Gareth Bale.

Here’s everything you need to know about Group B:

Which teams are in Group B?

England, Wales, Iran and the USA make up Group B.

What are the venues?

Al Rayyan (Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium) and Al Khor (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium)

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times GMT.

Monday 21 November

England vs Iran - 13:00

USA vs Wales - 19:00

Friday 25 November

Wales vs Iran - 10:00

England vs USA - 19:00

Tuesday 29 November

Iran vs USA - 19:00

Wales vs England - 19:00

How do the teams shape up?

England are the outright favourites to win group B but tend to underperform in games they should win, especially in major tournaments, though thankfully that hasn’t been the case since Gareth Southgate took over. Iran topped their qualifying group and put in a decent effort in 2018 but their squad is aging and could come undone against more youthful opposition. The United States want to impress after missing the tournament four years ago and have a solid record of making it out of World Cup groups. They don’t compare to Wales though who boast a 100% record of reaching the World Cup knockout stages – when they actually get to the tournament – and the Welsh will fear none of the other teams in Group B.

Who is going to win the group?

England 4/9

USA 9/4

Iran 11/4

Wales 9/2

All odds via Betfair.