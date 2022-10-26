The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
World Cup 2022 Group E fixtures, teams and tournament venues
Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica make up Group E
The first ever winter World Cup begins on 20 November, as host nation Qatar take on Ecuador to kickstart the road to the final on 18 December.
France are out to defend the title that they won in Russia in 2018, though a recent trend has seen the winners of the two previous world championships bow out in the group stage of the following edition of the tournament. Those teams were Spain, who triumphed for the first time in 2010 and disappointed four years later, and Germany, who claimed their fourth title in 2014 only to fall at the first hurdle in 2018.
Both nations will compete in Group E in Qatar, alongside underdogs Japan and Costa Rica.
At the 2018 World Cup, Japan matched their historic best efforts by reaching the last 16, where they led Belgium 2-0 but fell to a heartbreaking, last-gasp defeat by Belgium. Meanwhile, Costa Rica’s quarter-final run in 2014 marked their best ever performance at a World Cup, but in 2018 they could not get out of their group.
Here is everything you need to know about Group E:
Which teams are in Group E?
Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica make up Group E.
What are the venues?
Al Rayyan (Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium) and Al Khor (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium)
What are the fixtures and when are they?
All times GMT.
Wednesday 23 November
Germany vs Japan - 16:00
Spain vs Costa Rica - 19:00
Sunday 27 November
Japan vs Costa Rica - 13:00
Spain vs Germany - 22:00
Thursday 1 December
Japan vs Spain - 22:00
Costa Rica vs Germany - 22:00
How do the teams shape up?
Spain and Germany are naturally expected to progress as the more established powers in the group, although it feels almost customary for at least one ‘big’ nation to fall at the first hurdle of a major tournament. That was Germany’s fate four years ago and Spain’s in 2014, but the chance of Die Mannschaft struggling so severely at back-to-back World Cups feels low. Japan and Costa Rica are both competent teams who should not be written off, but it seems as though they will need one of the two favourites to falter this winter.
Who is going to win the group?
Spain – 5/6
Germany – 1/1
Japan – 12/1
Costa Rica – 55/1
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies