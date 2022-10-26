Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first ever winter World Cup begins on 20 November, as host nation Qatar take on Ecuador to kickstart the road to the final on 18 December.

France are out to defend the title that they won in Russia in 2018, though a recent trend has seen the winners of the two previous world championships bow out in the group stage of the following edition of the tournament. Those teams were Spain, who triumphed for the first time in 2010 and disappointed four years later, and Germany, who claimed their fourth title in 2014 only to fall at the first hurdle in 2018.

Both nations will compete in Group E in Qatar, alongside underdogs Japan and Costa Rica.

At the 2018 World Cup, Japan matched their historic best efforts by reaching the last 16, where they led Belgium 2-0 but fell to a heartbreaking, last-gasp defeat by Belgium. Meanwhile, Costa Rica’s quarter-final run in 2014 marked their best ever performance at a World Cup, but in 2018 they could not get out of their group.

Here is everything you need to know about Group E:

Which teams are in Group E?

Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica make up Group E.

What are the venues?

Al Rayyan (Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium) and Al Khor (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium)

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times GMT.

Wednesday 23 November

Germany vs Japan - 16:00

Spain vs Costa Rica - 19:00

Sunday 27 November

Japan vs Costa Rica - 13:00

Spain vs Germany - 22:00

Thursday 1 December

Japan vs Spain - 22:00

Costa Rica vs Germany - 22:00

A Japan fan watches on as his nation faces Ecuador in a friendly fixture (Getty Images)

How do the teams shape up?

Spain and Germany are naturally expected to progress as the more established powers in the group, although it feels almost customary for at least one ‘big’ nation to fall at the first hurdle of a major tournament. That was Germany’s fate four years ago and Spain’s in 2014, but the chance of Die Mannschaft struggling so severely at back-to-back World Cups feels low. Japan and Costa Rica are both competent teams who should not be written off, but it seems as though they will need one of the two favourites to falter this winter.

Who is going to win the group?

Spain – 5/6

Germany – 1/1

Japan – 12/1

Costa Rica – 55/1

