What does Harry Kane’s World Cup armband mean?
The Three Lions skipper is set to sport a OneLove armband at the tournament in Qatar
England’s Harry Kane is set to wear an anti-discrimination captain’s armband at the 2022 World Cup, in a move that could see the Three Lions striker punished in Qatar.
Kane sported a rainbow armband in solidarity with the LGBTQ community in England’s final games before the World Cup, and he is due to wear a OneLove band at the first ever winter World Cup.
The English Football Association (FA) has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales (FAW), in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination.
Kane and the captains of the eight other countries who have qualified for the World Cup will wear the OneLove armband in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of such relationships are criminalised.
When the news was first announced in September, Tottenham striker Kane, 29, said: “I am honoured to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important OneLove campaign. As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.
“This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”
The FA and FAW are reportedly both willing to accept fines or alternative punishments for the move.
Earlier this week, France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris suggested that he will not wear such an armband in Qatar.
“Before we start anything, we need the agreement of Fifa, the agreement of the [French] federation,” he said. “Of course, I have my personal opinion on the topic, and it’s quite close to the [French federation] president’s.”
French federation president Noel Le Graet previously said he would prefer Lloris not to wear it, because he does not want his country to lecture others.
England begin their World Cup campaign on Monday 21 November, as they take on Iran in Group B. The group is rounded out by Wales and USA.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies