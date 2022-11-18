What does Harry Kane’s World Cup armband mean?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England’s Harry Kane is set to wear an anti-discrimination captain’s armband at the 2022 World Cup, in a move that could see the Three Lions striker punished in Qatar.

Kane sported a rainbow armband in solidarity with the LGBTQ community in England’s final games before the World Cup, and he is due to wear a OneLove band at the first ever winter World Cup.

The English Football Association (FA) has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales (FAW), in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination.

Kane and the captains of the eight other countries who have qualified for the World Cup will wear the OneLove armband in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of such relationships are criminalised.

When the news was first announced in September, Tottenham striker Kane, 29, said: “I am honoured to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important OneLove campaign. As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.

“This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”

The FA and FAW are reportedly both willing to accept fines or alternative punishments for the move.

Earlier this week, France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris suggested that he will not wear such an armband in Qatar.

“Before we start anything, we need the agreement of Fifa, the agreement of the [French] federation,” he said. “Of course, I have my personal opinion on the topic, and it’s quite close to the [French federation] president’s.”

French federation president Noel Le Graet previously said he would prefer Lloris not to wear it, because he does not want his country to lecture others.

England begin their World Cup campaign on Monday 21 November, as they take on Iran in Group B. The group is rounded out by Wales and USA.