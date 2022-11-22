Harry Kane to undergo ankle scan in England World Cup injury scare

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England captain Harry Kane will undergo a scan on his right ankle to determine whether he sustained an injury during the World Cup opener against Iran.

Kane stayed down after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge during Monday’s Group B match, with the striker’s foot appearing to twist awkwardly.

The Tottenham forward has a history of ankle injuries and he was subsequently brought off in the 75th minute of the 6-2 win.

England face the USA in their second group stage match on Friday night, with Kane now considered to be a doubt for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Callum Wilson, who replaced Kane and set up England’s sixth goal with an assist for Jack Grealish, would likely deputise if the captain was ruled out.

Wilson, however, was absent from training on Tuesday as England undertook a light session following the win over Iran in Qatar.

England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”