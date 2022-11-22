Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Kane to undergo ankle scan in England World Cup injury scare

Kane appeared to go over his ankle following a heavy challenge in England’s World Cup opener against Iran

Tuesday 22 November 2022 22:19
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day three in Qatar

England captain Harry Kane will undergo a scan on his right ankle to determine whether he sustained an injury during the World Cup opener against Iran.

Kane stayed down after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge during Monday’s Group B match, with the striker’s foot appearing to twist awkwardly.

The Tottenham forward has a history of ankle injuries and he was subsequently brought off in the 75th minute of the 6-2 win.

England face the USA in their second group stage match on Friday night, with Kane now considered to be a doubt for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Callum Wilson, who replaced Kane and set up England’s sixth goal with an assist for Jack Grealish, would likely deputise if the captain was ruled out.

Recommended

Wilson, however, was absent from training on Tuesday as England undertook a light session following the win over Iran in Qatar.

England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in