Harry Kane to undergo ankle scan in England World Cup injury scare
Kane appeared to go over his ankle following a heavy challenge in England’s World Cup opener against Iran
England captain Harry Kane will undergo a scan on his right ankle to determine whether he sustained an injury during the World Cup opener against Iran.
Kane stayed down after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge during Monday’s Group B match, with the striker’s foot appearing to twist awkwardly.
The Tottenham forward has a history of ankle injuries and he was subsequently brought off in the 75th minute of the 6-2 win.
England face the USA in their second group stage match on Friday night, with Kane now considered to be a doubt for Gareth Southgate’s side.
Callum Wilson, who replaced Kane and set up England’s sixth goal with an assist for Jack Grealish, would likely deputise if the captain was ruled out.
Wilson, however, was absent from training on Tuesday as England undertook a light session following the win over Iran in Qatar.
England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game.
“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies