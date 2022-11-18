England and Wales to risk Fifa fine by wearing pro-LGBTQ+ armbands in Qatar
11 countries are awaiting a response from the world governing body over the armbands
England and Wales currently plan to keep wearing OneLove armbands at the World Cup, as 11 federations await clarification from Fifa on the issue.
While the governing body says it will respond in “due course”, the squads that plan to wear the armband - intended to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ groups amidst punitive Qatari laws - have expressed surprise they have not yet received a response less than 48 hours before the World Cup starts, especially since questions went in weeks ago in some cases.
This has led to debate within the federations whether to wear one, especially since it risks a fine.
Some, such as France, are taking it to mean they cannot wear the armbands. Others believe the lack of response so far means they can wear them without punishment.
Players from the Wales and England squads are nevertheless insistent they should wear them.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies