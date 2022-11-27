How many substitutes are allowed at the Qatar World Cup?
All you need to know about substitution rules at the World Cup in Qatar
The World Cup 2022 is under way, with many managers having already made full use of the substitution rules in Qatar.
Coaches have traditionally been permitted three substitutions per game in football, but the Covid pandemic and the impact it had on player health saw a widespread change implemented: two extra substitutes being allowed in a match.
That rule is also in place at the Qatar World Cup, with managers allowed to make five swaps across three separate moments in a game – not including half time.
If a knockout game reaches extra time, then an additional substitute may be introduced.
Furthermore, if a player sustains or is believed to have sustained a concussion, their coach is granted another substitution. The opposing team then also receive the opportunity to make another change, in the interest of balance.
So, a manager could theoretically make as many as seven substitutions in a match, if said game were to go to extra time and a player on the coach’s team were to suffer a concussion or exhibit symptoms of such an injury.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies