Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How many substitutes are allowed at the Qatar World Cup?

All you need to know about substitution rules at the World Cup in Qatar

Alex Pattle
Sunday 27 November 2022 15:58
Comments
England team kneel before first World Cup game

The World Cup 2022 is under way, with many managers having already made full use of the substitution rules in Qatar.

Coaches have traditionally been permitted three substitutions per game in football, but the Covid pandemic and the impact it had on player health saw a widespread change implemented: two extra substitutes being allowed in a match.

That rule is also in place at the Qatar World Cup, with managers allowed to make five swaps across three separate moments in a game – not including half time.

If a knockout game reaches extra time, then an additional substitute may be introduced.

Furthermore, if a player sustains or is believed to have sustained a concussion, their coach is granted another substitution. The opposing team then also receive the opportunity to make another change, in the interest of balance.

Recommended

So, a manager could theoretically make as many as seven substitutions in a match, if said game were to go to extra time and a player on the coach’s team were to suffer a concussion or exhibit symptoms of such an injury.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in