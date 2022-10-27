ITV confirm World Cup TV lineup including Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV have confirmed their lineup of commentators and pundits for the 2022 World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar kicks off next month with ITV providing television coverage in the UK alongside the BBC.

Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal will lead the coverage with opinion and analysis from the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Karen Carney.

Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu are also on board.

Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion and Seb Hutchinson will be the commentators and will be supported by Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.

Reporting during the tournament will be Gabriel Clarke and Michelle Owen while Peter Walton will be on hand to analyse the refereeing.

The channel will broadcast England’s second game on Friday 25 November against the USA, and also have first and second pick of the round of 16 and first pick of the quarter finals. They will also broadcast one of the semi-finals and the final.

ITV director of sport, Niall Sloane, said: “The World Cup is the biggest sporting event of the year and ITV are committed to bring viewers the very best extensive coverage of the tournament accompanied by expert punditry and analysis.

"We will immerse viewers into the tournament with our live coverage, highlight shows, podcasts, online and social media content, ensuring viewers do not miss a minute of the action”.