ITV confirm World Cup TV lineup including Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville
Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal will lead the coverage when the tournament kicks off in Qatar next month
ITV have confirmed their lineup of commentators and pundits for the 2022 World Cup.
The tournament in Qatar kicks off next month with ITV providing television coverage in the UK alongside the BBC.
Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal will lead the coverage with opinion and analysis from the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Karen Carney.
Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu are also on board.
Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion and Seb Hutchinson will be the commentators and will be supported by Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.
Reporting during the tournament will be Gabriel Clarke and Michelle Owen while Peter Walton will be on hand to analyse the refereeing.
The channel will broadcast England’s second game on Friday 25 November against the USA, and also have first and second pick of the round of 16 and first pick of the quarter finals. They will also broadcast one of the semi-finals and the final.
ITV director of sport, Niall Sloane, said: “The World Cup is the biggest sporting event of the year and ITV are committed to bring viewers the very best extensive coverage of the tournament accompanied by expert punditry and analysis.
"We will immerse viewers into the tournament with our live coverage, highlight shows, podcasts, online and social media content, ensuring viewers do not miss a minute of the action”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies