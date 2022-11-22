Jack Grealish surprises schoolboy superfan with call after World Cup celebration
Grealish marked his goal for England against Iran with a dance in honour of 11-year-old Finlay Fisher who suffers from cerebral palsy
Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration.
Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.
The 27-year-old kept his word after coming on as a substitute to score England’s final goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
Upon answering the phone, Finlay told the Manchester City star: “I thought you’d forgotten!”
The City and England fan wrote to his favourite player earlier this year and referenced Grealish’s close bond with his sister Holly, who also has cerebral palsy.
During the call, tweeted by England, Grealish revealed: “I nearly scored last week against Chelsea and thought ‘I’m going to do it for him tonight’, but I didn’t score.
“I didn’t think I was going to score yesterday because the game was a bit gone by the time I came on, but I was buzzing to get a goal and then I could do my little celebration just for you.
“You were always in the back of my mind, mate. I’m glad you enjoyed it.”
