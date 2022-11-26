Jump to content

James Maddison back in England training ahead of final World Cup group match with Wales

The Leicester midfielder was unavailable for England’s opening two matches at the World Cup.

Simon Peach
Saturday 26 November 2022 13:47
(Getty Images)

James Maddison returned to England football team training on Saturday following rehabilitation on a knee injury.

The 26-year-old was unavailable for the 6-2 win against Iran and 0-0 draw with the United States due to the issue that led to his first-half substitution in Leicester’s final match before the World Cup 2022.

Maddison downplayed concerns over the injury and spoke about a positive scan upon England’s arrival in Qatar, but the midfielder has been conspicuous by his absence from training.

The midfielder returned to the group on Saturday as he joined the 13 non-starters from Friday night’s draw with the USA in training at their Al Wakrah Sports Complex base.

Jordan Henderson, who came off the bench in the second half against the USA, was the only non-starter that worked away from the group as he did an individualised programme indoors alongside those that started.

England sit atop of Group B heading into their final pool match against Wales on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate has so far started Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham along with Declan Rice in both fixtures so far, but England’s draw with USA was notable for a lack of incisive passing, runners from deep and general adventurism from the Three Lions.

Maddison only has one cap to his name so far and will hope to get an opportunity to add to that against the Dragons and beyond into the knockouts.

He was one of the most talked-about players before the squad was announced due to his form with Leicester, with many predicting Southgate would continue to overlook him.

Additional reporting by PA

